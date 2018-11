The Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower is visible behind Saint Basil's Cathedral on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Journalists view the interior of the little church of St. John the Blissful that is part of the Saint Basil's Cathedral complex on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

A view of the inner yard of Saint Basil's Cathedral on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Journalists and a priest view the interior of the little church of St. John the Blissful that is part of the Saint Basil's Cathedral complex on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

A small church that forms part of a complex making up Russia's emblematic Saint Basil's Cathedral was previewed on Friday after its interior had been revamped following renovation works, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist.

The Russian Historical Museum presented the renovated interiors of the little church of St. John the Blissful that is part of St Basil's Cathedral, officially named the Cathedral of the Intercession of the Most Holy Theotokos on the Moat.