A view shows many old appliances stored for consumers to destroy, in the Anger Room named 'Smash', in order to release stress in Beijing, Jan.25, 2019 (issued Jan.30, 2019). EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Customer Xie Hanchen holds a part of a mannequin in the Anger Room, named 'Smash', to release stress in Beijing, Jan.25, 2019 (issued Jan.30, 2019). EPA-EFE/WU HONG

You may no longer have to be patient with your anger, at least when you are in Beijing. Just spend half an hour in an anger room and vent frustration by smashing objects using a baseball bat.

An enterprise in Beijing is offering residents a space to release their stress by breaking objects like television sets, telephones and even mannequins with bats, metal bars and hammers.