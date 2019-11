A snow crab that was auctioned for five million yen (almost $46,000) in a tank of water at Tottori port in Tottori, Tottori Prefecture, Japan, Nov. 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS

A man holds a snow crab that was auctioned for five million yen (almost $46,000) at Tottori port in Tottori, Tottori Prefecture, Japan, 7 November 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS

A snow crab on Thursday fetched a record price of 5 million yen (nearly $46,000) at the season's first auction at the port of Tottori in western Japan.

According to local authorities, the crab, which weighed 1.24 kg (2.7 pounds) and had a 14.6-centimeter (5.7 inches) shell, was caught by a local seller firm Kanemasa Hamashita Shoten, after the fishing season in the region began at midnight Tuesday.EFE-EPA