Londoners wrap up against the cold as the snow falls in London, Britain, 26 February 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Traffic makes its way during a flurry of snow in north London, Britain 26 February 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Heavy snowfall that arrived to the United Kingdom on Tuesday has caused disruption on the country’s roads, railways and at airports, as what was being dubbed the coldest week of winter set in, according to authorities.

Police were warning drivers to take extra care on the roads due to the wintry weather conditions.