efe-epaWashington

Numerous US government institutions, along with schools and private companies, closed their doors on Wednesday in Washington due to the heavy snowstorm besetting the capital.

With the exception of the House of Representatives and the Senate, which for the moment are continuing to hold assorted previously scheduled hearings, the main government institutions located in the city opted not to have employees come to work because of the difficulty of traversing certain streets, which are covered with snow.