On the second day of spring, snow falls on a Secret Service Agent outside the White House in Washington, DC, USA, March 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

People walk by the sculptures of the Korean War Veterans Memorial as snow falls in Washington, DC, USA, March 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Numerous US government institutions, along with schools and private companies, closed their doors on Wednesday in Washington due to the heavy snowstorm besetting the capital.

With the exception of the House of Representatives and the Senate, which for the moment are continuing to hold assorted previously scheduled hearings, the main government institutions located in the city opted not to have employees come to work because of the difficulty of traversing certain streets, which are covered with snow.