A homeless person sits on a street air vent to warm himself during snow fall in Paris, France, Feb 6, 2018. EFE- EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Tourists and Parisians climb the snowy hill of Montmartre toward the Sacre Coeur in Paris, France, Feb 6, 2018. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A street artist waits under an umbrella on his stand Place du Tertre during a snow fall in Montmartre, Paris, France, 06 February 2018. . EFE-EPA (FILE) /ETIENNE LAURENT

Snow blankets the Champs de Mars parc in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, Feb 5, 2018. EFE-EPA/IAN LANGSDON

The snowstorm currently raging over most of France, especially the country's northern regions, on Tuesday caused various delays across the nation's transport infrastructure.

In addition, Tuesday's weather forecast warned that conditions would likely worsen throughout the day.