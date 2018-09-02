Photo taken Aug. 29, 2018, showing a fishing club ID card for iconic tango singer Carlos Gardel, on display at the "Gardel and Sports" exhibition at his former home in Buenos Aires. EFE-EPA/Pablo Ramon

Photo taken Aug. 29, 2018, showing a vinyl record by iconic tango singer Carlos Gardel, on display at the "Gardel and Sports" exhibition at his former home in Buenos Aires. EFE-EPA/Pablo Ramon

Photo taken Aug. 29, 2018, showing Carlos Gardel Home and Museum director Marina Cañardo at the museum in Buenos Aires where the "Gardel and Sports" exhibition will be on display until April 2019. EFE-EPA/Pablo Ramon

Soccer, horseracing and assorted sports mix with tango in an exhibition recently inaugurated in Buenos Aires in the home that belonged to iconic singer Carlos Gardel (1890-1935), whose interest in sports can be clearly seen in his songs of players, matches, horses and riders.

In the capital's Abasto district, the home of the world's most famous tango singer has been converted into a museum and starting this Thursday it will host an exhibit titled "Gardel and Sports" in which - through photographs, documents, musical scores and assorted other objects - the close links Gardel had with sports will be much in evidence.