Soccer, horseracing and assorted sports mix with tango in an exhibition recently inaugurated in Buenos Aires in the home that belonged to iconic singer Carlos Gardel (1890-1935), whose interest in sports can be clearly seen in his songs of players, matches, horses and riders.
In the capital's Abasto district, the home of the world's most famous tango singer has been converted into a museum and starting this Thursday it will host an exhibit titled "Gardel and Sports" in which - through photographs, documents, musical scores and assorted other objects - the close links Gardel had with sports will be much in evidence.