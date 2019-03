The Silver Fern of New Zealand is seen projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House to pay tribute for victims of massacre in the mosques in Christchurch, in Sydney, Australia, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA/PAUL BRAVEN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Scenes of the New Zealand mosque massacre were streamed live on Facebook and posted on YouTube and Twitter, a gruesome example of how social media platforms can be used to spread terror despite heavy spending by their owners to contain it, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Saturday.

New Zealand police said the footage of the attack on a pair of mosques, which left 49 dead, was "extremely distressing" and urged people not to circulate it.