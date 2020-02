A handout photo made available by NASA showing a Northrop Grumman Antares rocket carrying a Cygnus resupply spacecraft seen at sunrise on Pad-0A, 09 February 2020, at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. EFE/EPA/NASA/AUBREY GEMIGNANI HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: (NASA/AUBREY GEMIGNANI) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A handout photo made available by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows the Atlas 5 rocket, which is carrying the Solar Orbiter observation satellite into space, launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, 09 February 2020. EFE/EPA/STEPHANE CORVAJA HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows the Atlas 5 rocket, which is carrying the Solar Orbiter observation satellite into space, sitting on the launch pad before launch on Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, 09 February 2020. EFE/EPA/STEPHANE CORVAJA HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An undated handout image made available by NASA shows an illustration of ESA's (European Space Agency's) Solar Orbiter spacecraft against the backdrop of an image of the Sun captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory. EPA-EFE/ESA/ATG MediaLab

The Atlas V Solar Orbiter rocket has been launched into space on a mission to capture images of the Sun's poles in a bid to predict the star's effects on Earth.

The orbiter, a European Space Agency and NASA collaboration, is set to get as close as 43 million kilometers to the star's surface to carry out unprecedented explorations.