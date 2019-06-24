Inhabitants of the Arctic Norwegian island of Sommarøy have launched a campaign to become the world's first time-free zone in a bid to adopt a more spontaneous way of life during their 70-day-long period of sustained sunlight.

Every year from May 18-July 26, the people of Sommarøy enjoy 24 hours of sunlight, something that affects the lives of islanders and has led them to launch a petition, created by local Kjell Ove Hveding, and which aims to establish a more flexible system that accounts for their curious circumstances.