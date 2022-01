A file picture dated 02 December 2010 shows Colombian Nobel Prize-winning novelist Gabriel Garcia Marquez (L) and his wife Mercedes Barcha (R) attending to the opening day of the 32th Latan American New Cinema Festival in Havana, Cuba. EPA-EFE FILE/Alejandro Ernesto

Rodrigo García Barcha, son of the late Nobel laureate in literature Gabriel García Márquez, speaks with the Colombian writer Juan Gabriel Vásquez in a video call during the first day of Hay Festival in Cartagena, Colombia, on Jan. 27, 2022. EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

The life and death of Nobel Prize winning novelist Gabriel García Márquez were recalled by his son Rodrigo García Barcha on the first day of the Hay Festival in Cartagena on Thursday.

In a conversation with writer Juan Gabriel Vasquez, García Barcha revived the memories that served him to write his book "Gabo y Mercedes: Una Despedida" ("A Farewell to Gabo and Mercedes," 2021), which he was encouraged to publish after the death of his mother Mercedes Barcha in August 2020.