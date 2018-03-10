A music video criticizing Egypt's president by a singer who came to fame during the country's 2011 demonstrations has gone viral, on Saturday reaching over 2.68 million views on YouTube in the run-up to the presidential election to begin March 26.

Egyptian musician Ramy Essam published the video for his caustically sarcastic rock song on Feb. 26, which is titled in Arabic "Balaha," meaning the fruit from a date palm tree and a well-known nickname for President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, in reference to an insane character in an Egyptian film.