An image provided by Sony Pictures on Aug 23, 2021 in Las Vegas, US, shows actors Tom Holland (L) as Spider-Man and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, during a scene from "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

A frame provided by Sony Pictures on Aug 23, 2021 in Las Vegas, US, shows a scene from "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Sony kicked off the 2021 edition of CinemaCon on Monday with an impassioned defense of the power and magic of the big screen and the unveiling of two of its most widely anticipated releases in the coming months: "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Ghostbusters: Afterlife."

After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, CinemaCon, the world's largest film industry business event, returns this week to Las Vegas.