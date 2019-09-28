A man wearing a Spider-Man costume attends a screening of the movie 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' at the QFX Cinemas at Labim Mall in Lalitpur, Nepal, July 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Sony Pictures and Disney announced on Friday that they will jointly develop a new Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland.

The decision comes a month after a rift between the two companies over the popular Marvel superhero. EFE-EPA