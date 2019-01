A young woman interacts with Sony's Aibo robotic dog during a press event at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A young woman interacts with Sony's Aibo robotic dog during a press event at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The new color variation of Sony's Aibo (L) robotic dog is displayed during a press event at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese tech giant Sony on Wednesday announced new features of its robot dog Aibo which allows it to patrol the house and monitor up to 10 people.

The new service will be available to the owners of the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered dog by mid-February with an upcoming software update, Sony said in a statement.