British actress/cast member Sophie Turner and her husband US singer Joe Jonas arrive for the world premiere of Dark Phoenix at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA June 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

British actress/cast member Sophie Turner arrives for the world premiere of Dark Phoenix at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA June 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

Sophie Turner's performance in the latest X-Men movie was nothing short of remarkable, producer Hutch Parker said Wednesday.

The American who was in London for the premiere of “X-Men: Dark Phoenix”, told Efe that it was a huge challenge for Turner to tackle the role.