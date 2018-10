The Chairman of the Open Society Foundations, George Soros, attends a press conference prior to the European Roma Institute for Arts and Culture Launch Event at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany, June 8, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/CLEMENS BILAN

The Budapest-based Central European University on Thursday said it would move its degree program to the Austrian capital due to an ongoing dispute with the Hungarian government over the center of higher education's ability to function freely in the country.

The CEU is a private institute founded and funded by Hungarian-American billionaire philanthropist George Soros, a critic of the current hardline government in Hungary.