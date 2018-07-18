Former US President Barack Obama speaks for the Obama Foundation at the African Leadership Academy in Johannesburg, South Africa, 18 July 2018. EPA-EFE/THEMBA HADEBE/POOL

The First Lady of South Africa, Tshepo Motsepe (C) plays with children as she visits an informal creche in Alexandra to commemorate Nelson Mandela Day, in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Guests shield themselves from the sun during the annual Mandela Lecture to commemorate Mandela Day, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 17 July 2018. EPA FILE/STR

South Africans celebrated their late president Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday on Wednesday, remembering the life and legacy of the anti-apartheid leader and the country's first black president through solidarity events, art and sport.

The celebrations began in earnest last week, and on Tuesday former United States president Barack Obama - who like Mandela was his country's first black leader and a Nobel Peace Prize winner - delivered a speech to a packed crown of 15,000 people at an event organized by the Mandela Foundation in Johannesburg.