South Africans celebrated their late president Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday on Wednesday, remembering the life and legacy of the anti-apartheid leader and the country's first black president through solidarity events, art and sport.
The celebrations began in earnest last week, and on Tuesday former United States president Barack Obama - who like Mandela was his country's first black leader and a Nobel Peace Prize winner - delivered a speech to a packed crown of 15,000 people at an event organized by the Mandela Foundation in Johannesburg.