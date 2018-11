Indigenous Fynbos vegetation blooms amongst the remains of burned Protea bushes in the Cape Point Reserve part of the World Heritage site Table Mountain National Park, Cape Town, South Africa, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

A Baboon sits amongst Lichen covered rocks surrounded by recovering indigenous Fynbos vegetation in the Cape Point Reserve part of the World Heritage site Table Mountain National Park, Cape Town, South Africa, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

A Black-headed Heron walks amongst indigenous Fynbos vegetation in an area burned a year ago in the Cape Point Reserve part of the World Heritage site Table Mountain National Park, Cape Town, South Africa, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Indigenous Fynbos vegetation covers an area burned a year ago in the Cape Point Reserve part of the World Heritage site Table Mountain National Park, Cape Town, South Africa, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Indigenous Fynbos flowers bloom in an area burned a year ago in the Cape Point Reserve part of the World Heritage site Table Mountain National Park, Cape Town, South Africa, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

An Ostrich walks amongst indigenous Fynbos vegetation in an area burned a year ago in the Cape Point Reserve part of the World Heritage site Table Mountain National Park, Cape Town, South Africa, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

With the onset of summer, much of the Cape Point reserve in South Africa was blooming with new life Wednesday, a year on from a devastating fire.

According to local botanists, fire is a keystone process without which many plants in the Fynbos, a Dutch name for fine-leaved plants unique to this region, would not be able to regenerate, produce offspring or reproduce.