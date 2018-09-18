Supporters of cannabis rights celebrate after the Constitutional Court ruled that the personal use and growing of marijuana is legal in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sept. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

South Africa's Constitutional Court on Tuesday ruled that the country's ban on possession, consumption and private cultivation of cannabis was unconstitutional, in effect decriminalizing the recreational use of the popular psychoactive substance.

The first step toward easing South Africa's stringent restrictions on marijuana consumers came in a landmark judgment last year by the Western Cape High Court, which found that the prohibition on using and growing the plant at one's own residence violated the right to privacy. The Constitutional Court has now upheld that decision and expanded its scope.