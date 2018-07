A general view of the harbour at sunrise in Kalk Bay, Cape Town, South Africa, July 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Separated from Cape Town by the mountainous Cape Peninsula, the fishing village of Kalk Bay charms visitors with its diverse society and its collection of restaurants and coffee shops, an epa-efe photographer reported Monday.

Located just 25 kilometers (15 miles) this alternative retreat, where artists and local fishermen rub shoulders, was recently included on a Forbes list of the 12 coolest neighborhoods in the world.