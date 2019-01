An abandoned stray dog looks out from a kennel at the Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, South Africa, Jan. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Veterinarians Fredyl Le Roux (L) and Isel Esterhuizen (R) sterilize a stray dog during an operation at the Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, South Africa, Jan. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

An abandoned stray cat sits in a kennel at the Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, South Africa, Jan. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

In the weeks around the Christmas holidays, the Mdzananda Animal Clinic sees an enormous influx of dogs and cats handed in or abandoned at their clinic, an epa-efe photojournalist reported Wednesday.

The clinic, in Khayelitsha, a community near Cape Town, was full to capacity with every available space being used to care for the neglected and abandoned animals.