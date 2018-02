Two bikers look through the parts section during the monthly classic motorcycle gathering, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 04 February 2018. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

An 'old school' biker wears his leather waistcoat with patches on it during the monthly classic motorcycle gathering, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 04 February 2018. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

A collection of rare and classic Laverda motorcycles are being admired by bikers during the monthly classic motorcycle gathering, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 04 February 2018. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

A collection of rare and classic Laverda motorcycles arrive together during the monthly classic motorcycle gathering, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 04 February 2018. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

A custom motorcycle with a scull headlight mounting is parked with some of the hundreds of other motorbikes during the monthly classic motorcycle gathering, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 04 February 2018. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Scores of classic motorcycle fans gathered in the South African city of Johannesburg Sunday for a monthly meeting that offers bike lovers a chance to share stories, swap parts and brush up on their biking knowledge, as documented by an epa photojournalist.

The meeting was organized by the Classic Motorcycle Club, which was set up in 1968 with the aim of bringing together people with a shared love of classic motorcycles, according to the club.