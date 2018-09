A group of indigenous women commemorate the International Day of the Indigenous Woman, in Santiago, Chile, 05 September 2018. Around 30 women indigenous leaders from a dozen South American countries participated in the presentation of a campaign of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to boost their protagonism in hunger organization. EPA-EFE/JOSE MIGUEL CAVIEDES

Indigenous women from a dozen South American countries gathered here Wednesday for the regional launch of an initiative by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization to eradicate hunger.

The ceremony at the FAO office in Santiago coincided with the International Day of Indigenous Women.