South Korean Buddhists pray during a birthday celebration for Buddha at Jogyesa Temple in Seoul, South Korea, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A temple is crowded with Buddhists to mark Buddha's birthday, in Daegu, some 300km southeast of Seoul, South Korea, May 22, 2018. EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A South Korean Buddhist arranges lotus lanterns during a birthday celebration for Buddha at Jogyesa Temple in Seoul, South Korea, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A Buddhist pours water on a Buddha statue to celebrate Buddha's birthday, at a temple in Sokcho, on South Korea's east coast, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean Buddhist temples were adorned with hundreds of colorful lotus lanterns as the country marked the Buddha's birthday on Tuesday.

Visitors to the temples gathered and prayed as they took part in ceremonies throughout the day, including the bathing of Buddha statues in water as a cleansing ritual.