Bartomeu Mari Ribas, of Spain, the new director of South Korea's National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, holds a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 14, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP

The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Seoul will not extend director Bartomeu Mari's tenure after his three-year term expires in December, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said Wednesday.

The state-run facility has notified Mari of its decision, which has yet to be made public, sources from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism told Yonhap.