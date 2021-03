South Korean singer Kim Chung-ha performs during a publicity event in Seoul, South Korea, 17 January 2018, to promote her second EP 'Offset.' EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean singer Chungha performs at an event in Seoul, South Korea, 18 July 2018, to promote her new album, 'Blooming Blue.' EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean singer Kim Chung-ha performs during a publicity event in Seoul, South Korea, 17 January 2018, to promote her second mini album 'Offset.' EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean singer Chungha on Wednesday released a Spanish version of her song "Demente," with the video gaining more than 20,000 views in its first two hours on YouTube.

The original version of "Demente" was included in the artist's studio album "Querencia," released on Feb. 15, and although it included many verses in Spanish, it also incorporated parts in Korean. EFE-EPA