Foreign tourists wearing traditional Korean costumes 'Hanbok' take selfie pictures at the Gyeongbok palace during Chuseok holidays in downtown in Seoul, South Korea, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Foreign tourists and Soouth Korean people visit the Gyeongbok palace during Chuseok holidays in downtown in Seoul, South Korea, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Koreans on Wednesday were making the most of the final day of the annual Chuseok autumn harvest holiday.

Dressed in traditional "hanbok," locals and foreign tourists explored Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul, taking photos and selfies in front of the grand structures, an epa-efe journalist reports.