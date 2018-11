An amputee man walking with crutches in the internally displaced person (IDP) Tomping camp for Nuer ethnic group in Juba, South Sudan, Feb. 24, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/JM LOPEZ

South Sudan's minister of humanitarian affairs told EFE on Friday that the central African state needed about $1.5 billion next year to care for its refugees who were expected to return home in the next few months from neighboring countries.

Hussein Mar Nyout urged the international community, donors and the United Nations' agencies to help the South Sudanese government by providing some of the $1.5 billion care fund.