A long-exposure image shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's Dragon spacecraft launching for NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission, to the International Space Station, at the John F. Kennedy Space Center, on Merritt Island, Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, 15 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/CJ GUNTHER

Members of the Crew-1 mission, Soichi Noguchi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (L) NASA Mission specialist Shannon Walker (2L), NASA pilot Victor Glover (2R) and NASA Crew Dragon commander Michael Hopkins (R) arrive at the John F. Kennedy Space Center in preparation for their upcoming mission into space, on Merritt Island, Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, 08 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/CJ GUNTHER

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's Dragon spacecraft launches for NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission, to the International Space Station, at the John F. Kennedy Space Center, on Merritt Island, Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, 15 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/CJ GUNTHER

SpaceX Dragon successfully separated from the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday, with the four Crew-1 astronauts on board readying for NASA's first nighttime splashdown in 53 years.

NASA's Shannon Walker, Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover, as well as Soichi Noguch, from the Japanese Space Agency, are scheduled to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday at 2.57 am local time (06:57 GMT), possibly across from Panama City, northwest Florida. EFE