Spanish Government's spokesperson Isabel Celaa during a press conference held at the end of the Cabinet's meeting al La Moncloa palace in Madrid, Spain, July 27, 2018. EPA/JUANJO MARTIN

(L-R) Spanish Health Minister, Carmen Monton; Government's spokesperson, Isabel Celaa; Labour Minister, Magdalena Valerio; and Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Meritxell Batet, during a press conference held at the end of the Cabinet's meeting at La Moncloa palace in Madrid, Spain, July 27, 2018. EPA/JUANJO MARTIN

Spain's government has approved legislation restoring universal free health care to all residents, thus reversing a previous law passed by its conservative predecessor that had excluded some sections of society, officials said Friday.

The cabinet approved the new law at its end-of-week meeting in Madrid, saying the change would make it easier to control diseases and should also avoid imbalances that tend to provoke a need for emergency treatment and hospitalization.