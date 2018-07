The Spanish government said on Thursday it had set up a rapid-reaction force to fight wildfires that had 1,000 firefighters and 73 water-dropping aircraft at its disposal, along with a budget of 85 million euros ($99.3 million) and a capability to intervene anywhere in Spain.

Luis Planas, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food presented the force, adding that this year's firefighting statistics had been the best in the past 10 years.