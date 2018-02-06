Robert Capa's black and white imagery of war, stuffed full of movement, pain and human moments helped lay his claim to being one of the most important photojournalists in history, but a new exhibition presented Tuesday in the southern Spanish city of Seville hopes to shed light on a lesser-known but no less striking side of his career; color photography.

Indeed, the 150-or-so color prints exhibited at Seville's CaixaForum cultural space should dispel some of the myths surrounding the Magnum co-founder, such as the belief that it is somehow sacrilegious to associate a man so highly regarded for his gritty masterpieces of war, with color photography, said Cynthia Young who curated the "Robert Capa in Color" exhibition.