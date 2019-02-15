The family of military dictator Gen. Francisco Franco has two weeks to suggest where they would like his remains to be buried once they are exhumed from the Valley of the Fallen, a vast mausoleum on the outskirts of Madrid where he is currently interred, or the Spanish government will take the decision for them, officials said Friday.
Justice Minister Dolores Delgado said the government had decided at its weekly cabinet meeting that the dictator’s remains are to be exhumed but that they could not be transferred for reburial to Madrid’s Almudena Cathedral, the spot the family had previously said it would settle for.