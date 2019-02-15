General view of the El Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) memorial complex in the town of San Lorenzo del Escorial, 40 km off Madrid, Spain, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/J.J GUILLEN

General view of the El Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) memorial complex in the town of San Lorenzo del Escorial, some 40 kilometers from Madrid, Spain, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARISCAL

People have placed flowers at the tomb of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco at the 'Valle de Los Caidos', or Valley of the Fallen memorial complex in El Escorial, Spain, Nov. 20, 2018, on occasion of the 43rd anniversary of his death. EPA-EFEFILE//BORJA MENDEZ

The family of military dictator Gen. Francisco Franco has two weeks to suggest where they would like his remains to be buried once they are exhumed from the Valley of the Fallen, a vast mausoleum on the outskirts of Madrid where he is currently interred, or the Spanish government will take the decision for them, officials said Friday.

Justice Minister Dolores Delgado said the government had decided at its weekly cabinet meeting that the dictator’s remains are to be exhumed but that they could not be transferred for reburial to Madrid’s Almudena Cathedral, the spot the family had previously said it would settle for.