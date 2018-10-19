efe-epaValencia (Spain)

Close to 500,000 school and university students were given the day off on Friday after authorities in the eastern region of Valencia decided to close educational establishments as a precautionary measure following massive downpours as a result of two weather systems coalescing over Spain.

One storm headed in from the Atlantic Ocean on the west and merged with another that had traveled west across the Mediterranean Sea and affected the Iberian peninsula's East coast on Thursday with particular intensity.