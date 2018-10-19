Local police oversee the clearing of fallen trees in Blasco Ibañez Avenue after very heavy rains struck the Spanish Eastern coast on Oct 18, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/Kai Försterling

A vehicle passes though a flooded street in the city of Valencia (Eastern Spain,) after very heavy rains struck the Spanish Eastern coast on Oct 18, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/Kai Försterling

The concierge of Castellon's secondary grade institute - IES Miralcamp- in Vila-real (Castellon province) hangs a sign announcing the suspension of classes due to the heavy rains that struck the Spanish Eastern coast on Oct 18, 2018, forcing some 500.000 students in the region to stay home. EPA-EFE (FILE) /Domenech Castelló

Close to 500,000 school and university students were given the day off on Friday after authorities in the eastern region of Valencia decided to close educational establishments as a precautionary measure following massive downpours as a result of two weather systems coalescing over Spain.

One storm headed in from the Atlantic Ocean on the west and merged with another that had traveled west across the Mediterranean Sea and affected the Iberian peninsula's East coast on Thursday with particular intensity.