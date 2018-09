Maria Luisa Carcedo, the former high commissioner for the fight against childhood poverty, has been appointed Spain's health minister to replace Carmen Monton following the latter's resignation after alleged irregularities in her academic record came to light. EFE-EPA/Fernando Alvarado/File

Carmen Monton announces her resignation as Spain's health minister at a press conference on Sept. 11, 2018, a step she felt obliged to take after alleged irregularities in her academic record came to light. EFE-EPA/Juanjo Martn

Carmen Monton resigned as Spain's health minister after alleged irregularities in her academic record came to light.

"I have committed no irregularity, I insist on that and will continue to do so with total conviction and with a clear conscience," Monton told reporters at a press conference to announce her resignation, while asserting that she was "proud and thankful that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has counted on me for his government team."