Alexis Goosdeel, Director of the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction, attends a news conference on the European Drug Report at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, June 6, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Spain is the second country in a ranking of European Union member states with the highest proportion of people who have consumed cocaine at least once, according to the European Drug Report 2018 presented on Thursday in Brussels by the bloc's drug agency.

The European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction said in the report, which focused on last year's trends and developments in drug consumption across the EU, that 9.1 percent of Spanish adults aged between 15-64 had tried the expensive stimulant, coming in behind only the United Kingdom, where the study found that 9.7 percent of the adult population had done the same.