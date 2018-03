Penitents carry the figure of Holy Christ of the Injuries during His Holy Wednesday procession in Zamora, western Spain, 28 March 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIAM A. MONTESINOS

People watch as the figure of the 'Virgin Maria Santisima del Sacromonte' is carried by members of the 'Cofradia del Santisimo Cristo del Consuelo y Maria Santisima del Sacromonte' brotherhood during a procession in Granada, Spain, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL ANGEL MOLINA

Penitents of Holy Christ of the Injuries Brotherhood during their Holy Wednesday procession in Zamora, western Spain, 28 March 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIAN A. MONTESINOS

People all over Spain continued to celebrate Holy Week Thursday with processions set to take place in towns and cities across the traditionally Catholic country.

These famed marches have become popular events for locals and visitors alike, but as with any other large public gatherings, security is a big issue for authorities.