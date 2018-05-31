The governing body of Spanish judges on Thursday said it was studying whether to take disciplinary action against a magistrate from the northeastern city of Lugo who allegedly also worked as a fortune teller looking into the future by reading tarot cards.

José Antonio Varela Agrelo, President of Spain's Provincial Courts, told EFE he had informed judicial authorities that María Jesús García Pérez, a judge responsible for overseeing penitentiaries in Lugo, allegedly also earned a living in a shadowy activity parallel to her work as a legal practitioner.