Members of Spain's Maritime Rescue and Civil Guard's seaborne units on Friday rescued 245 migrants as they attempted to cross the straits of Gibraltar from Morocco to Spain.

According to a Maritime Rescue source who spoke to EFE, the rescue took place at around five in the morning, after the Tarifa Maritime Rescue and Coordination Centre (CCS) was alerted often small boats attempting to cross these, often deadly, straits.