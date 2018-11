Undated handout photo released by Spanish Royal Mint Nov 21, 2018 shows a 10 Euro coin issued to mark the 50th birthday of Spain's King Felipe VI. The Spanish Royal Mint issued a collection of six commemorative coins to mark the anniversary. EPA/Spanish Royal Mint HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Undated handout photo released by Spanish Royal Mint Nov 21, 2018 shows a 10 Euro's coin issued to mark the 50th birthday of Spain's King Felipe VI. The Spanish Royal Mint issued a collection of six commemorative coins to mark the anniversary. EFE-EPA/Spanish Royal Mint HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Undated handout photo released by Spanish Royal Mint Nov 21, 2018 of the two sides of a 50 Euro coin marking the 50th birthday of Spain's King Felipe VI. The Spanish Royal Mint issued a collection of six commemorative coins to mark the anniversary. The coin (L) pictures the Spain's King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and their daughters Crown Princess Leonor (L, front) and princess Sofia (R). and reads '1968-2018. 50th birthday of His Majesty King Felipe VI'. EFE-EPA/Spanish Royal Mint HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Undated handout photo released by Spanish Royal Mint Nov 21, 2018 of the two sides of a 400 Euro coin issued marking the 50th birthday of Spain's King Felipe VI. The Spanish Royal Mint issued a collection of six commemorative coins to mark the anniversary. EFE-EPA/Spanish Royal Mint HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Spain's Royal Mint has unveiled a glittering commemorative six-coin collection to mark on the occasion of King Felipe VI's 50th birthday, as seen in photographs issued Wednesday.

The monarch, whose full name is Prince Felipe Juan Pablo Alfonso de Todos los Santos de Borbón y Grecia was born on Jan 30, 1968, in Madrid.