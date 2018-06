Image of the Mahon cemetery (Balearic Islands) in Spain taken on Nov 1, 2017 on ocassion of the All Saint's day festivity that remebers those who have apssed away. EFE-EPA (FILE) /DAVID ARQUIMBAU

Outside shot of Madrid's O'Donnel Maternity hospitalin Madrid, Spain , May 29, 2015. EFE-EPA (FILE) /Cristina Escobar

newborn Martina, is held by her father Rafael after becoming the first newbornto arrive in 2016 in Andalucia, Spain.. EFE-EPA (FILE)/Rafa Alcaide

The Spanish national statistical office on Tuesday published its 2017 Natural Population Movement report which registered a total of 391.930 births, Spain's lowest figure since 1999.

This annual Natural Population Movement report is established according to the nation's number of births, deaths, and marriages.