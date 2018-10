:A woman cleans a loved one's niche at Pueblo Nuevo cemetery, in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Nov 1, 2014, to mark All Saints Day. A Spanish Statistical office report suggested, on Oct 10, 2018, in 15 years Spain will have increased its population by 2.4 million, totaling over 49 million people, of which one in four will be over 65 years of age. EPA-EFE (FILE) /TONI GARRIGA

A report released on Wednesday by the Spanish Statistical office (INE) suggested that in 15 years Spain will have increased its population by 2.4 million, totaling over 49 million people, of which one in four will be over 65 years of age.

These are the conclusions published by Spain's statistical office that based on their current fertility, mortality, and migration projections will result in a 5.1 percent increase during the 2018-2033 time-frame.