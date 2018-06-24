Laura Ventura, the manager of an adventure tourism company, bucked the trend by moving from Barcelona to one of the areas of Spain most affected by rampant depopulation, but she has no regrets as here she has found a deep personal connection with nature that gives her peace and freedom.

In 2003, she moved to Bierge, a tiny village in the northeastern Sierra de Guara Natural Park, and she now manages a company that places social responsibility and ecological education at the heart of its work, guiding some of the 80-90,000 canyoners that flock to the area annually to tackle the myriad gorges that twist through the mountain massif.