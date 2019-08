A photograph taken on Aug. 18, 2019, shows preparations less than two weeks before the 110th Battle of Flowers in Laredo, a city in the Cantabria region of northern Spain. EPA-EFE/Pedro Puente Hoyos

A photograph taken on Aug. 18, 2019, shows preparations less than two weeks before the 110th Battle of Flowers in Laredo, a city in the Cantabria region of northern Spain. EPA-EFE/Pedro Puente Hoyos

With only two weeks to go before Laredo's 110th Battle of Flowers in northern Spain's Cantabria region, the floats that are to take part in the parade await "naked" for the country fields to provide the necessary blooms to become colorful monuments of natural art.

Thousands of carnations, dahlias and daisies are to be patiently nailed or glued by hand, petal by petal, preserving their freshness and bright colors on the themed structures that have been created by different groups.