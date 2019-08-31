Winners of the Battle of Flowers in Laredo, Spain, celebrate their victory on Aug. 30, 2019; during the competition, floats decorated with thousands of blossoms pass through the streets of this village and fill it with color and traditional music. EFE-EPA/Pedro Puente Hoyos

The Spanish town of Laredo is richly adorned to celebrate the Battle of Flowers on Aug. 30, 2019, when a parade of floats decorated with thousands of blossoms pass through the streets of this village and fill it with color and traditional music. EFE-EPA/Pedro Puente Hoyos

The Spanish town of Laredo is richly adorned to celebrate the Battle of Flowers on Aug. 30, 2019, when a parade of floats decorated with thousands of blossoms pass through the streets of this village and fill it with color and traditional music. EFE-EPA/Pedro Puente Hoyos

For the last 110 years, the Spanish town of Laredo has been richly adorned to celebrate the Battle of Flowers, a parade of floats decorated with thousands of blossoms that pass through the streets of this village and fill it with color, traditional music and folks wearing green scarves.

The battle, whose only bits of violence were the "cannon shot" of fireworks that kicked off the parade and the tossing of petals, brought together this year nine floats that paraded for two-and-a-half hours through the streets of this village before thousands of spectators.