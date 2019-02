A file image of the Balearic Island´s Cabrera National Park (Spain) coastline showing an automated lighthouse on Feb 13, 2002. EFE-EPA (FILE) /OSCAR PIPKIN

File image shows a turtle (caretta caretta) called "Beatriz", being released back into the sea after being nursed back to recovery at the Marineland oceanographic facility in the Cabrera National Park on Aug 24, 2005 EFE-EPA (FILE) /Montserrat T.Diez

Image shows a view of the natural bay and 14th century castle inside the Cabrera Archipelago Maritime-Terrestrial National Park located in Spain's Balearic Islands and is set to become the single, largest protected marine environment region in the Western Mediterranean. In La Cabrera, Feb 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/Cati Cladera

File image shows the daughter of Spanish Princess Elena de Borbon, Victoria Federica (C,) watched by her grandmother Queen Sofia (L1,) and her brother Felipe Juan Froilán (L2), as she assists in the release of three turtles (Careta Careta) nursed back to recovery at the Marineland oceanographic facility in the Cabrera National Park. EPA-EFE (FILE)/Gobierno Balear

File image shows a panoramic view of the natural bay on Cabrera Island, inside the Cabrera National Park, Balearic Islands on July 30, 2018, taken during a visit made by Spanish Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera. EPA-EFE (FILE) / Atienza

The Spanish government was expected to approve Friday legislation that would lead to the ninefold expansion of a natural park in the Balearic Islands.

The Cabrera Archipelago Maritime-Terrestrial National Park is a national park covering the archipelago located in Spain's Balearic Islands and it was set to become the single, largest protected marine environment region in the Western Mediterranean.