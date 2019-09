A view of a dance performance by the Spanish autonomous community of Cantabria's "Virgen de las Nieves" dance company in Brussels' Grand Place on Sept. 21 at Belgium's two-day Folklorissimo (Festival of Folklore), which will conclude on Sept. 22. Spain is the guest country at the 2019 Folklorrisimo. EPA-EFE/ Horst Wagner

The Spanish autonomous community of Cantabria's education and tourism minister, Marina Lombo, participates in a dance performance at Brussels' Grand Place by that northern region's "Virgen de las Nieves" dance company on Sept. 21 at Belgium's two-day Folklorissimo (Festival of Folklore), which will conclude on Sept. 22. Spain is the guest country at the 2019 Folklorrisimo. EPA-EFE/ Horst Wagner

The Spanish autonomous community of Cantabria on Saturday opened the 19th edition of the Belgian capital's Folklorissimo (Festival of Folklore), which this year features Spain as guest country.

Through its participation in the event, Cantabria's government is looking to leverage the Iberian nation's special honor and promote that northern region as a tourist destination rich in folklore and gastronomy.