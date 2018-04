Photo provided by the Spanish Consulate in Miami on April 2, 2018, showing Miami Film Festival executive director Jaie Laplante, to whom King Felipe VI awarded the Knight's Grand Cross of the Order of Isabella the Catholic, the consulate calling him "one of the firmest defenders of Spanish film and film in Spanish in Florida." EFE-EPA/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Miami Film Festival director Jaie Laplante, to whom Spain's King Felipe VI awarded the Knight's Grand Cross of the Order of Isabella the Catholic, told EFE on Monday that he feels "very happy" because he received the honor for his support of Spanish film.

"I have enjoyed Spanish film all my life, since I was a teenager in Canada," the Canadian-American said.