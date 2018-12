The Alhambra's board director, Reynaldo Fernandez (L), and curator Maria Jose Domenech (C) look at Eastern Pavilion of the Patio of the Lions after finishing the restoration works at The Alhambra Palace complex in Granada, southern Spain, Jan. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Miguel Angel Molina

Spain's renowned Alhambra fortress palace in the southern city of Granada said Saturday it is to open to the public an area know as the Emperor's Rooms, one of the most important spaces within the historic monument.

The Board of the Alhambra informed EFE that visitors will be able to have access to the chambers, also known as the Washington Irving Rooms, five days a week during the month of Dec.